Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $36.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $36,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

