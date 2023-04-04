Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $36.80 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,047 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $36,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genpact by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,307 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

