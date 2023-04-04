Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $37.40 Million Stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,829 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $37,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDF. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

