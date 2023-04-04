Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $37.98 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $37,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Timken by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Timken by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 36,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of TKR opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

