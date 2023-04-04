Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $38.70 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,760 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $38,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

