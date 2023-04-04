Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 345.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

