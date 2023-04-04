Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $29,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.