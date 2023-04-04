Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,532 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

MOH opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.