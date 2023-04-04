Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,049 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $37,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NFG opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Recommended Stories

