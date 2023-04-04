Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $36,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,821,000 after acquiring an additional 151,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

