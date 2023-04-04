Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 942,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

