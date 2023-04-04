Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 198,632 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,632 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $310,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

