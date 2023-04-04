Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 360,057 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,057 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $36,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 440,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

