Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viad worth $32,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,110,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 111,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $421.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVI. TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

