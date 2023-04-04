Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $106.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

