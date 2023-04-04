Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $666.41 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $693.83 and a 200-day moving average of $680.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.62.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

