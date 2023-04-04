Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $2,210,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,700 shares of company stock valued at $51,762,511 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $225.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

