Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,025 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $31,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,883,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

