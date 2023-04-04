Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,106 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $32,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

