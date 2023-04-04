Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 141,402 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 141,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

