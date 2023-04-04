Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 30,201 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 319,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after buying an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.