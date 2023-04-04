Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 49,809 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,809 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $31,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

