Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 962,673 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 962,673 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

