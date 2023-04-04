Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $36,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

