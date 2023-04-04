Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.