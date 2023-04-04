Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

