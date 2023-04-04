Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

