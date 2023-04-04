Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

