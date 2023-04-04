Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
