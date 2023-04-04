Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 94,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 43,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $168.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

