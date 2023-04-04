American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

