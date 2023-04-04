AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $29,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after buying an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of AME stock opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

