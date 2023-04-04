Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,999,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $32,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 88.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

