Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.