Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $178.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

