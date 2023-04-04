Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $178.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

