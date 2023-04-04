Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,686,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 100,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.