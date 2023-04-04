Aries Wealth Management Acquires 254 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.11.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.98.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

