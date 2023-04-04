Aries Wealth Management Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

