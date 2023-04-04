Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $13,946.12 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $13,946.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,709.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Autodesk Stock Performance
ADSK opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.
See Also
