Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Further Reading

