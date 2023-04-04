AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB stock opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

