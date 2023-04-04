Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,989 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

