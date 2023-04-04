Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 198,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

