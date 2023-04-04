Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

