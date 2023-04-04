Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.3 %

BBY opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

