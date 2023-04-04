BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 750 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00.

BlackLine Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.