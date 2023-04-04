BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

