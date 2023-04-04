Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blend Labs Trading Down 1.6 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
