Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blend Labs Trading Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.