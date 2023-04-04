Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,671 shares of company stock valued at $22,374,833 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Shares of SQ opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

